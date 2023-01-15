News Reporter Li Lu Chen Minying Ren Ye Qinlou Video Editing Jiang Lijun Video Design Li Meiyan Reporting from Changsha

On the afternoon of January 15th, at the second “representative channel” of the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress of Hunan Province, Zeng Liyi, a representative of the Provincial People’s Congress and director of the Zhuzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention, shared that as a medical staff, she went all out to protect people’s health and Personal experience of life safety.

Zeng Liyi said that at present, the implementation of the new crown virus infection has been adjusted from “Class B and A regulations” to “Class B and B regulations”, and the focus of our work has also shifted to “protecting health and preventing severe illness”. However, the large increase in the number of patients still poses great challenges to medical institutions.

She introduced that medical institutions have tried their best to expand the capacity of intensive care beds. In addition to the original intensive care unit, infectious medicine, and respiratory medicine, many surgical departments, including thoracic surgery, general surgery, and orthopedics, are open to treat new coronary pneumonia. Collect everything that should be collected and cure everything that should be treated, and do our best to provide medical and health protection for the common people. Since mid-to-late December, medical institutions have maintained an overloaded operation. As a result, as high-risk groups confronting the new crown virus head-on, medical staff have inevitably become new crown-infected people. They are also mortals. You will experience a series of symptoms such as “high fever”, “blade throat” and “cement nose” brought about by the new crown infection, and you may also develop severe pneumonia.

Zeng Liyi said: “Doctors love it. This is a professional gene imprinted in the bones. Every medical staff around me is sticking to it. No one will wait until their symptoms have completely disappeared before returning to work. In the most urgent time, As long as the medical staff who can subdue the high fever with a single antipyretic medicine, he will stand by the bedside. In times of crisis, they stand up and never shrink back, because they have the simplest belief, which is to protect the lives of the people The last line of defense of health, this position must not be lost, at this moment, they are fighters and the cutest people.”

Zeng Liyi said that she felt this kind of firm belief and perseverance on both the fronts of medical treatment and disease control. The three-year epidemic has survived many difficult times, and it has also highlighted the necessity and urgency of strengthening the prevention and treatment system of major epidemics and the construction of emergency service capabilities. It is necessary to promote the construction of a healthy Hunan that focuses on prevention, protect the health and safety of the people, increase efforts in the construction of public health talents, and cultivate a standardized and standardized public health team. In particular, it is necessary to work hard in counties, townships, and villages. Multiple policies ensure that every grassroots public health personnel can effectively provide preventive health services for the people. At the same time, it is recommended to establish a regional public health research center to diagnose and manage major infectious diseases. , lay the foundation for governance, and establish a scientific epidemic prevention system with comprehensive research and judgment capabilities and sustainable development.