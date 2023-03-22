Home News Directly hitting Hohhot with yellow sand all over the sky: the whole city becomes blurred like a filter is added–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
News

Directly hitting Hohhot with yellow sand all over the sky: the whole city becomes blurred like a filter is added–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Directly hitting Hohhot with yellow sand all over the sky: the whole city becomes blurred like a filter is added–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Since yesterday, the windy and dusty weather has come online from the northwest region, sweeping eastward across North China, Northeast China and many other places, or developing into the largest sandstorm weather process in the north this year.

On March 21, strong sandstorms occurred in many places in Inner Mongolia.

The Hohhot Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for sandstorms at 20:12 on March 21, 2023: within 12 hours there will be sandstorms in most parts of the city (visibility less than 1000 meters), with an average wind force of 5-6 and gusts of 7 or more above.

According to the live footage brought by local media,At this time, the air in the whole city was filled with yellow sand, and the picture under the camera was blurred, as if the effect of a filter had been added, which was very frightening.

Directly hitting Hohhot with yellow sand all over the sky: the whole city is blurred like a filter is added

Directly hitting Hohhot with yellow sand all over the sky: the whole city is blurred like a filter is added

According to China‘s weather forecast, the sand and dust weather will reach central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, southwestern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, and western Liaoning from tonight to tomorrow morning, and sand or floating dust will appear in some areas.

It will begin to affect Henan, Shandong and other places around noon tomorrow, and it will gradually weaken during the day on March 23 and tend to end.

Directly hitting Hohhot with yellow sand all over the sky: the whole city is blurred like a filter is added

At the same time, this wave of sand and dust weather is also accompanied by the intrusion of cold air, and the weather pattern is more complicated.

Remind friends in the north, pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of windy cooling and sandy weather, reduce outdoor activities, and wear masks when going out.

See also  Don't be superstitious about Made in Japan!Kobe Steel, a century-old company, admits to falsification and concealment for 24 years: Netizens call it the spirit of craftsmanship-fast technology-technology changes the future

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Results of the Moroccan Taekwondo Championship finals

The splendid frog (Cruziohyla calcarifer)

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party...

New Cagliari stadium named after Riva, yes of...

The Administrative Council of the Urban Agency of...

Complying with the requirements for minors to leave...

Women’s Champions: Rome-Barcelona 0-1 – Football

Blinken Voices U.S. Appreciation for HM the King’s...

Fatal accident, motorcyclist couple fell into an abyss...

Work: since 2018 in Fvg there are many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy