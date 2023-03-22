Since yesterday, the windy and dusty weather has come online from the northwest region, sweeping eastward across North China, Northeast China and many other places, or developing into the largest sandstorm weather process in the north this year.

On March 21, strong sandstorms occurred in many places in Inner Mongolia.

The Hohhot Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for sandstorms at 20:12 on March 21, 2023: within 12 hours there will be sandstorms in most parts of the city (visibility less than 1000 meters), with an average wind force of 5-6 and gusts of 7 or more above.

According to the live footage brought by local media,At this time, the air in the whole city was filled with yellow sand, and the picture under the camera was blurred, as if the effect of a filter had been added, which was very frightening.

According to China‘s weather forecast, the sand and dust weather will reach central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, southwestern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, and western Liaoning from tonight to tomorrow morning, and sand or floating dust will appear in some areas.

It will begin to affect Henan, Shandong and other places around noon tomorrow, and it will gradually weaken during the day on March 23 and tend to end.

At the same time, this wave of sand and dust weather is also accompanied by the intrusion of cold air, and the weather pattern is more complicated.

Remind friends in the north, pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of windy cooling and sandy weather, reduce outdoor activities, and wear masks when going out.