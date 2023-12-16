director of Cesar Transit

EL PILÓN interviewed Carlos Alberto Vega, director of the Cesar Departmental Traffic Institute. The official spoke about strategies to reduce accidents in the department and fatalities.

We are in December, one of the months with the highest accident rate. How is Caesar?

We have two years in which December has been one of the most favorable months, due to the work that has been done jointly. Last year we had a 50% reduction in accidents in December.

How are the accident figures?

There is a phenomenon: after the pandemic, accident rates in Colombia have increased constantly. But the department had a peak in 2021, with an increase of 32%, but then Cesar was one of the 6 departments in the country that had a reduction. Although it was slight, it is significant.

How many lives are lost on the roads?

In Colombia there are 8,900 victims of road accidents per year, according to 2022 figures. Last year Cesar had more than 320 fatalities.

How is this year going?

As of November, there are 259 victims in the department. For this same period, last year we had 270 victims, which marks a reduction. And this December we have had relatively adequate behavior.

What is the Traffic Institute doing?

When the sectorial investigation begins, we find a department without a diagnosis. We requested documents from the Ministry of Transportation, the National Road Safety Agency, the mayor’s offices, and we constructed an analysis of what was happening in the department.

We find informality in small municipalities, the non-use of protective elements and low licensing. Also that most of the vehicle license plates were outside the department. Of a potential of 180 thousand vehicles rolling in the department, we had a collection base of 54 thousand vehicles. That was a big tax leak.

How is the potential of vehicles rolling in the department measured?

We did a calculation with motorization rates. Bogotá has a motorization rate of 350 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants. In Cesar we have an index of 180 to 200 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants. Thus, a vehicle potential of 180,000 vehicles can be calculated.

Following these data, we should have around 90,000 vehicles paying taxes in the department, but the taxation database was at 50,000 vehicles two years ago. Now they gave us the good news that we are at 68,000 vehicles.

The plates from Valledupar, La Paz, are already going around, thanks to initiatives such as special discounts.

The Institute is relatively new, what goals were set?

In the Departmental Development Plan we set goals that sought to reduce victims from road accidents by 10% and injuries from accidents by 10%. These goals were well landed because we are an Institute that was just born after 2020.

In our jurisdiction we have less road accidents than when we started. We have jurisdiction in 16 municipalities of the department, the smallest. The others have their transit. In several of these 16 municipalities they did not know what a road campaign was.

We manage resources with the National Road Safety Agency to intervene 33 kilometers of critical points in different parts of the department.

It was an arduous management job because we did not have assigned resources.

There are many entities on the roads. How to articulate them?

At one point we realized that Invías was carrying out some campaigns, the municipalities another on their side, Yuma apart, and we on our side. So we decided to get together and do it on the same days and at the same times. We called it ‘Total Control’ and created the ‘Territorial Road Safety Council’.

These instances make it possible to call for order and institutional coordination. We were leaving for the road at the same time. Each one took care of certain sections. There were weekends that were normally critical where we went to zero casualties. On the Virgen del Carmen bridge (July 16 and 17) we had zero victims in road accidents in the department.

Let’s talk about speed and photodetection in the department. Where are they located?

One of the Institute’s actions was speed control, which generates panic due to the demonization of technology. Speed ​​is a fundamental factor because it increases the lethality of the accident.

As an institute we introduced two checkpoints in San Alberto. Photodetection works 24 hours a day. In that San Alberto-La Mata section the limit is 100 kilometers per hour. And we have another authorized one in Pailitas. This point seeks to reduce speed before entering the urban area.

The other photodetection points are those of Aguachica, which belongs to the Transit sector. Codazzi has two authorized points in the variant. Despite all the criticism, the presence of the equipment has reduced the accident rate.

And the other municipalities?

Personally, I believe that control should be total, because one cannot regulate only one part. I have noticed that when you travel to Barranquilla there are many checkpoints. That generates 2 effects. First, the citizen’s overattention to signage. And second, once you pass the checkpoint and you slow down, it takes time to get back up to speed. These two effects have reduced the accident rate.

Have they requested the installation of more photodetection elements?

The National Road Safety Agency is the one that authorizes the installation of speed controls at the request of traffic agencies. We have submitted almost 200 requests for controls but only 4 have been approved.

There is a change of territorial governments, what would you recommend to the mayors?

Include at least one or two goals associated with road safety. Mayors must motivate licensing.

If the campaign is repeated, repeated and repeated, it will take hold. Although people say it doesn’t work, that penetrates the human subconscious. The sad thing is that inappropriate behaviors also permeate. We get used to seeing motorcycles that do not respect traffic lights.

We had been thinking of a country for cars, but motorcycles have already replaced cars. Congressmen must begin to legislate so that dealers deliver motorcycles with safety features. The car is always delivered with the seat belt, why not the motorcycles? They should deliver the motorcycles with two regulation helmets.

