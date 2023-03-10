Arnold Rincón López, director of Codechocó, was elected president of the board of directors of the Association of Autonomous Regional Corporations and Sustainable Development, Asocars, in the period 2023-2024.

As vice president of Asocars, Marco Antonio Suárez, general director of the Environmental Corporation of Valle del Cauca, CVC, was elected.

The decision was made within the framework of the national summit of the CAR’S Regional Autonomous Corporations, which took place in the municipality of Nuquí.

The Association of Regional Autonomous Corporations and Sustainable Development, Asocars, is the institution that associates the 33 Environmental Authorities (26 Regional Autonomous Corporations and 7 Sustainable Development Corporations) with jurisdiction throughout the national territory.

Rincón López assured that he receives this designation with great responsibility and appreciates the vote of confidence placed in the Corporation and its administration for the strengthening of the National Environmental System – SINA, the promotion of green businesses, ecological restoration and the declaration of protected areas. On the other hand, he added that through his work as representative of the CARs at the national level, he will continue to generate scenarios for communities to become actively involved in environmental management and work hand in hand for the Protection of natural resources.