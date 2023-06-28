director of prosecutors on deaths on the right bank of the Guatapurí river

Four months after being like Director of the Cesar Prosecutor’s Office, lawyer Araly González González, spoke with the newspaper EL PILÓN to present an x-ray on what was done in the department of Cesar in the face of acts of violence and crime.

González, a specialist in Criminal Law and Criminology, has been in the entity for around 22 years where she has also served as director of the sectional Prosecutor’s Offices for the departments of Casanare and Meta.

In the short time you have been in office, what progress has been made?

We have made progress in all prioritized behaviors, following the strategic direction of the nation’s attorney general, in sexual crimes, domestic violence, intentional homicides, theft, and all these behaviors such as fraud, extortion, and crimes against children, girls and adolescents.

There is a 34% decrease in theft, in the affectation of common criminal organizations and gangs such as the so-called ‘Cristian Troop’, the ‘Los Menores’ of Villa del Rosario, where 10 affected people were captured with a measure, ‘Los Power’, dedicated to motorcycle theft, and the ‘Detoditos’ that had been affecting security.

And in statistics, how are we doing in homicide and theft?

At the cutoff of entry to this sectional address (February 2023) in the homicide we had the 29th position among 35 sectionals (of Prosecutors) in the country, and today -at the cutoff of the week 25 of the month of June- we occupy the position 16, that is to say, that we have an advance of clarification of almost 44%.

In violent theft we were in 32nd place at the national level out of 35 sections and we only had a clarification advance of 5.48% and now at last week’s cut we are in 11th position.

The right bank has always been a critical sector, but it has been years since people have been dismembered. What’s going on?

We are covering and analyzing this criminal phenomenon with an investigator from the criminal analysis section. That sector has a dynamic of criminal activity, it is a corridor, and today we unfortunately see human parts.

There is an interdisciplinary group to establish with an anthropologist with the support of Legal Medicine, not only from Cesar but from Bucaramanga, to find out if it belongs to a single body or if there are several. We have to wait for the results.

But in the same way a young man dismembered in Aguas Blancas died. Was it the same group?

That is what we are trying to establish if it is a single organization or a form of execution within a criminal group and why this way obeys how it is taking place.

In Cesar some homicides have been attributed to the AGC. What is the x-ray of this group in the department?

This x-ray is provided by security organizations such as the Army, on the presence or incidence of these groups within our territory (…)

The department of Cesar is no stranger to this interference. We have found a peculiarity in those pamphlets where there are some characteristics that, according to the analysis made by a prominent prosecutor from the homicide unit, has allowed us to advance in the clarification of those homicides by line of command. In other words, if there is a pamphlet or initials that has a headline out there, you must move forward.

But what are they looking for, a drug dispute or political weight?

What we have analyzed within the criminal analysis of the victims, because two interpretations are made, both to the victim and to the perpetrator, we have found very common characteristics that the victim is a drug user or distributor. So, we are strengthening the hypothesis that it is micro-trafficking territoriality.

There are two municipalities with special attention: Codazzi for the early warning of the Ombudsman and El Copey for a call from the JEP. What work is done based on those calls?

We as the Attorney General of the Nation within our mission is to attend and bring to a successful conclusion the complaints that have the nature of a crime and that is thus constituted. We are attentive to all the cases of denunciations that can be given of recruitment and the violence that can be generated in Codazzi and El Copey. Of the complaints that are known are addressed and directed through a prosecutor, an interdisciplinary group of judicial police so that they can be transferred and attend to, so that they look for the victims because sometimes they do not report them.

How have you managed to reach those remote territories where there is violence?

Institutions reach all corners of the country, the physical headquarters may not be there, but our officials travel throughout the national territory, covering from the municipal capital and guaranteeing access to justice.

We are waiting to inaugurate a PAF, Prosecutor’s Service Post, in Nabusimake, where we have had to travel and there is no internet or electricity, but look at the beautiful part that is to articulate two jurisdictions: the indigenous and ordinary.

