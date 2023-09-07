Director of the DIAN gave wise advice on social networks

Internet users laughed at the official’s response when a TikTok user asked the director of the DIAN, Luis Carlos Reyes, how do I declare myself to my best friend?

Officials and organizations of the national government are adding to the latest trends in social networks. The director of the DIAN, Luis Carlos Reyes, was not far behind and captured a video that quickly went viral.

The representative allowed netizens to ask him any questions they wanted on his TikTok account, including questions related to love.

Unexpectedly, a user asked the DIAN director how he can approach his friend and win her heart.

“The best thing for everyone is to be honest the first time,” Luis Carlos Reyes replied. “It is the same principle as with the DIAN.

The ingenious response was received with an avalanche of comments from Internet users, among them: “My time has come to declare myself before the man from the DIAN”, “Is there something that this young man does not do well?”, “If he hides information you will end up packed”, “This man is the best”, “I hope one day to have the pleasure of meeting him”, “Good advice” and “What good advice for men, take note gentlemen”. «.

