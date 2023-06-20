Director of the Non-Conventional Energies Fund

Juan Camilo Vallejo became the executive director of the Fund for Non-Conventional Energies and Efficient Energy Management, Fenogean entity regulated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, in October 2022, with the aim of accelerating the energy transition in Colombia.

In an interview with EL PILÓN, the environmental engineer explained the most recent investment in two municipalities of the Cesar mining corridor, today called the “Life Corridor” by the national government, as well as other clean energy projects.

What changes has Fenoge had with the new government?

The first thing is that we redirect resources and investments to projects that promote non-conventional sources of renewable energy, but that generate a social impact.

We are looking for the projects and investments made by the Fund to benefit the most vulnerable population in the countryto the PDET (Development Program with Territorial Focus) and ZOMAC (areas most affected by the armed conflict) territories and to stratum 1 and 2 users.

What is the impact that renewable energies are having in the country, or at least in the Caribbean region?

The Caribbean region has immense potential in terms of renewable energy generation, especially wind and solar energy. We as Fenoge have made investments in the Caribbean region that exceed 50% of the Fund’s budget.

How much is the current budget of the Fund?

The running budget is approximately $100,000,000,000. We are talking about almost fifty percent of those hundred billion pesos being executed in the Caribbean.

In addition to investment, what competencies does Fenoge have in non-conventional energy projects?

We co-finance, we compete with other resources from the municipalities, departments, and multilateral banks, but we execute the projects directly as a Fund and the personnel are trained so that they can carry out the preventive and corrective maintenance of these systems.

You were with Minister Irene Vélez in Becerril and La Jagua de Ibirico inaugurating solar plants in schools and a hospital that are part of the Con Energía program, how much was the investment for these structures?

That’s how it is, we inaugurated photovoltaic solar systems, replacement of inefficient refrigeratorse, replacement of inefficient air conditioners and lighting in Becerril institutions and the La Jagua hospital was another of the institutions that benefited from the program which began at the beginning of this year and the works promised by the national government in the territories headed by Minister Irene Vélez are already being seen.

The solar power plants will be operated by the communities themselves. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

Between the two municipalities the investment exceeds $4,000 million; in La Jagua the investment exceeds $2,000 million and $2,000 million The rest are distributed in four educational centers in Becerril.

This is one of the initiatives that the national government has to benefit the life corridor of Cesar, and other projects will come, it is a commitment of the national government to provide all the support to encourage the productive development of Cesar.

Speaking of productive development… President Gustavo Petro, in his most recent visit to Valledupar, assured that there is a program to install solar panels in neighborhood stores and other micro-enterprises in the Caribbean to reduce electricity rates, how is this process progressing?

From Fenoge, together with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, we have held several meetings with the Shopkeepers Association to articulate with them, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the project that will materialize this commitment of the president.

