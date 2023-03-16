Home News Director of the Turi prison resigned from his position due to complaints against him
News

Director of the Turi prison resigned from his position due to complaints against him

by admin
Director of the Turi prison resigned from his position due to complaints against him

COMPLAINT

The National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) reported that the Director of the Azuay No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center, Omar León, submitted his resignation from the position he held.

Referential image of the Turi prison, Web archive / El Telégrafo

This after receiving anonymous sheets left accusing him of alleged sexual harassment. “My dignity will not be sullied by people who are deprived of liberty (…) it is one thing to say and another is that they demonstrate those assertions,” León emphasized to the media.

In this regard, the SNAI reported that they accepted his resignation and the new head of the prison was introduced.

In this context, the institution mentioned that, in accordance with the powers established in current legal regulations, the Prosecutor’s Office is the entity responsible for the investigation. In this sense, the SNAI, according to its powers and responsibilities, will provide the corresponding facilities in order to clarify the fact.

In addition, it was indicated that once the complaint was known, the Protocol for the Prevention and Attention of cases of discrimination, workplace harassment and/or all forms of violence against women in workplaces was activated. / The Telegraph

See also  Vandals in the oratory, smeared with paint on walls, bathrooms and furnishings: the complaint is triggered

You may also like

Human rights activists call for “feminist foreign policy...

Colombian authorities confirm the death of the 21...

Suicide case was registered in Yopal, the victim...

EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal – March 16,...

“In 1 year we have saved the lives...

French cinema will be the protagonist at FICCI...

Where are the brain slices from the Nazi...

Christian Guevara questions international media for calling the...

When does Easter 2023 start?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy