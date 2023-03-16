COMPLAINT

The National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) reported that the Director of the Azuay No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center, Omar León, submitted his resignation from the position he held.

Referential image of the Turi prison, Web archive / El Telégrafo

This after receiving anonymous sheets left accusing him of alleged sexual harassment. “My dignity will not be sullied by people who are deprived of liberty (…) it is one thing to say and another is that they demonstrate those assertions,” León emphasized to the media.

In this regard, the SNAI reported that they accepted his resignation and the new head of the prison was introduced.

In this context, the institution mentioned that, in accordance with the powers established in current legal regulations, the Prosecutor’s Office is the entity responsible for the investigation. In this sense, the SNAI, according to its powers and responsibilities, will provide the corresponding facilities in order to clarify the fact.

In addition, it was indicated that once the complaint was known, the Protocol for the Prevention and Attention of cases of discrimination, workplace harassment and/or all forms of violence against women in workplaces was activated. / The Telegraph