After that over the weekend from the Council of Bogotá, worrying cases of corruption, desecration of graves and the use of district crematoriums allegedly to disappear people were denounced, the Director of the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services UAESP, Luz Amanda Camacho, presented her resignation to the mayor Claudia López, who accepted it.

The accusations for irregularities would have been presented since November 2022 and would be backed by a complaint before the Attorney General’s Office in which the UAESP official was accused of receiving close to $1.5 billion in the framework of an alleged bribe by businessmen in order to operate several holy fields in the Colombian capital, among which are the Central Cemetery, the South Cemetery and Chapinero Cemetery.

However, the alleged network of corruption would be clouded by other accusations in which it would be ensured that the bribes would have been given in the framework of actions of the public force to disappear the bodies of protesters from the 2021 national strike through the city’s crematorium ovens. A complaint that Councilor Diego Cancino delved into during the most recent meeting of the council.

