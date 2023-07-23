Director’s notes of “HUB – On Your Skin”

The story of Angela and Beppe is the story of many precarious workers who today live – literally – on the margins of society.

The central element of the short film is the caravan, which marks a boundary point between the world of work – the shed, with its shifts, the bells, the yellow bibs – and the domestic one, where one finds the comfort of family affection and rest.

Everything revolves around this non-house, this vehicle used as a domicile, resource and cage for the couple, shelter and pillory. It is the symbol of a life in the balance, stopped at a crossroads, suspended in total uncertainty. In fact, the two protagonists talk about this right from the start, wondering what will happen to their future, if there will be a contract for Angela too and how long their condition will last.

The word “hub” indicates a junction point, a junction: it is used to indicate a place where goods arrive and from which they depart or to indicate a space where people stop waiting to leave. All these meanings enter – literally and metaphorically – into the short film.

Angela and Beppe’s situation is neither unique nor isolated, in fact around them lives a small community of uprooted people who live from day to day, shaving their beards and preparing coffee in the parking lot, singing a song to make everything less absurd and more normal, or perhaps just to console themselves and forget the present for a few moments.

Campers, caravans, mobile homes. The narrow space traps these characters in the suffocating anxiety of daily survival, hanging by a thread, dependent on whether or not to renew a contract. It doesn’t take much to get kicked out and lose everything, a small delay, a slight health problem, especially with an ongoing pandemic making everything even more difficult.

Mice and degradation, a deserted parking lot where you can wait alone for your partner, at the mercy of individuals with dodgy intentions.

When Angela begins to fear for her own safety, aware of the fact that the wall of a caravan, when it is night, is not much of a defense, she expresses her fears to her partner, inviting him to reflect on whether to stay and settle for just one salary and continue to live in that place, or to leave everything and hope to find a new opportunity somewhere. Beppe is convinced that things will change, and that it is necessary to wait patiently. Angela without a job, closed in that narrow space and often alone, considers herself invisible, her life hangs in the balance, suspended in total uncertainty.

This is the conflict that undermines the couple’s relationship and which aggravates their anguish even more, a conflict that actually hides an existential dimension under practical issues that does not foresee winners.

Francesco Baroz

