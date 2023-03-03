Marco, the protagonist of the documentary, recalls a Flaunerian character who strolls and leaves room for unhurried exploration, free from any agenda.

He manages to express his state of freedom even in his sexuality which does not remain caged in a gender identity, but which becomes the least important thing to tell in the documentary.

The directorial choice has a particular focus on composing a more photographic and poetic visual part and another part closely linked to the observational documentary based on the daily life of Marco and that of Penelope.

From the beginning we moved towards the curiosity of telling a world we didn’t know and that we were slowly discovering: the world of Drag Queens.

We were trying to understand the inner conflict that arises when a person experiences two different identities at the same time; we went on like this for almost the entire documentary, trying to understand where Marco ended and where Penelope began; finally realizing that there was no difference because Marco and Penelope were actually one.

The already previous knowledge of the protagonist allowed us to immediately enter his circle of friends; Penelope was for us our ferryman in a delicate world, made up of prima donnas, different sexualities and a thousand and one glitter.

We therefore opted for an objective point of view so as to be able to film reality as it appeared to our eyes, in a world, that of Drag Queens, hitherto unknown.

Veronica Vescio, Daniel Gangemi, Clelia Scimone e Ludovico Serra