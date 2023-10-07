Directors of Comfamiliar Risaralda convene a board of directors

Today, the recently reinstated directors of Comfamiliar Risaralda asked the alternate director of the entity, doctor José Edison Echeverry, to call a meeting of the board of directors, ignoring the owner, Luis Fernando Acosta. This was announced by Richard Alexander Restrepo Piedrahita, president of the board of directors of Comfamiliar Risaralda.

Luis Fernando Acosta Sanz, head director of Comfamiliar, maintains a close dispute with a large number of directors. Consequently, those recently reinstated would have summoned the highest institutional hierarchy. If this request is fulfilled, the council will meet after 10 months to continue with the agenda established on the agenda.

It should be noted that, after a protection action filed by Israel Londoño, the Superior Court of the Judicial District of Pereira decided to reinstate the members of the Board of Directors who were appointed.

