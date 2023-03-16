After the protection organization petitions the referee for dismissal, even if the directors and supervisors resign in the lawsuit, the lawsuit still needs to protect the rights, and the referee may be dismissed and have the effect of disqualification

Mr. Jia is a director of listed company A. He knows that there must be no falsehood in the preparation of financial statements, but in order to speculate on the stock price of company A, he cooperates with a third party in a false transaction, falsely increasing the turnover of company A and making company A false. The interest transaction caused great damage to Company A. Although Mr. Jia resigned as a director in the lawsuit, but in order to achieve the purpose of protecting the listed company, shareholders and the stock exchange market, this case still has the interests of objective litigation, and it is necessary to protect the rights. Mr. Jia’s position as a director of Company A should be dismissed, and after confirmation, it will have the legal effect of not being able to serve as a director or supervisor of any listed, OTC or emerging OTC company within three years.

Case description:

The court held that although the formation of litigation rights stipulated in Article 10-1, Subparagraph 1, Subparagraph 2 (dismissal action), Item 7 (three-year disqualification), and Item 8 (handling of dismissal registration) has the nature of substantive law, However, from the application of the principle of non-retroactivity in some laws, it can be seen from the provisions of Article 40-1 of the same law (the new amendment applies to the dismissal lawsuits filed before the amendment), the legislator intends to grant the provisions of Article 10-1 of the Insurance Law Retrospective effect, and Article 10-1 of the Insurance Law has a public interest color, when interpreting this article, its legislative purpose should be considered together to meet the legislative intent. Jingheng listed companies have huge capital, and their sound operating conditions are closely related to the interests of many investors and the overall economic development of the industry and society. It is necessary to strengthen supervision, in order to achieve the purpose of protecting listed companies, shareholders and the stock exchange market , even if the director or supervisor does not continue to hold the position in the litigation system, and there is no appointment relationship with the listed company, the lawsuit still has the interest of objective litigation, and the protection of rights is necessary, and the protection agency is free to continue the lawsuit. In this case, although Mr. Jia resigned as a director in the dismissal lawsuit, he did cause Company A to engage in false transactions, prepare and announce false financial reports, and make Company A conduct unprofitable transactions. The protection agency requested him to serve as a director of Company A. It is justified that the post should be dismissed.

Company directors and supervisors should pay attention to:

In accordance with Article 10-1, Subparagraph 1, Subparagraph 2 of the Insurance Insurance Act, a director or supervisor of a listed, OTC or emerging OTC company may be adjudicated if the conduct of business has seriously damaged the company or violated laws or regulations. Dismissal, and even if the director or supervisor resigns or does not renew his office during the lawsuit, it will not affect the protection of the rights of the lawsuit. He can still continue the lawsuit and be dismissed by the court and will be disqualified for three years. The director or supervisor must not be careful! (Refer to Civil Judgment No. 12 of the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court in 2011)