Listen to the audio version of the article

In Rome there are some classified offices of the state with the highest degrees of confidentiality at work now day and night since Vladimir Putin feared the eventual use of a “dirty bomb” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In these cases, a specific alert is triggered, of a very high level, similar to that of a nuclear threat. Beyond the actual concreteness of the announcement, difficult to estimate but under uninterrupted observation, all the “info-operative” evaluations must be made to use the jargon of the experts. There are two operational arms at work for Italy at the service of final political decisions: Aise and the Defense Staff. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Officer Guido Crosetto are directly involved.

The role of the Aise

Since the announcements on the war between Moscow and Kiev, the intelligence agency led by General Gianni Caravelli has poured into Palazzo Chigi all the information acquired in direct actions or shared with the so-called “connected services”. We are talking about confidential news, including very high levels of secrecy, capable of putting the top management of Palazzo Chigi and the executive in full knowledge of the situation “in the theater” as insiders say. An essential heritage for political decisions such as those of the so-called “arms decrees” then approved with the go-ahead from Parliament. The levels of confidentiality of information on the so-called dirty bomb are very high. Valuable information, if the news is specific, in view of future political choices.

The Smd observatory

In the Defense General Staff, the command and operational coordination body of the armed forces, the Ris II Department (information and security) carries out military intelligence functions on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. All the more so now about the so-called dirty bomb. The RIS is led by an Army brigadier general but the information comes from all the info-operational flows of the armed forces. “Then these news are put into the system with NATO’s J2, the so-called intelligence of the coalition,” explains Andrea Margelletti, president of Cesi (Center for international studies). Every essential information element, if not strategic, must be immediately shared. Not only on the hierarchical line for Italy, but also on the level of the Atlantic Alliance. An indispensable, decisive process. In these hours, I continue.

Confrontation in NATO

If we talk about a nuclear threat from Putin, even in the dirty bomb version, the level of evaluation and technical-political decision can only be NATO. Already on the subject there have been several meetings of officers from different allied nations. At confidential, unofficial levels, on specific technical levels. It is then a question of focusing on the concreteness of official statements such as those made by Putin. But also, an even more delicate profile, to test the availability and effectiveness of the Alliance in the face of a hypothesized reaction. All procedures, needless to say, super-secret for obvious reasons. An official NATO meeting in Ramstein made known for this reason would already be an official response in itself. A counter-move in turn fraught with consequences.

Moves to study

“The RIS contributes to the image, the so-called picture, of NATO intelligence,” adds Margelletti. The sharing between the allies of the Atlantic coalition of all the tactical and strategic information is an essential and decisive path, both for the defense and for the reaction to the dirty bomb. «Fundamental to the Defense is the monitoring of communications – adds Margelletti – starting with the postures assumed in the operational theater. If the news of the Russian decision to clear a certain area arrives, that can be considered a “posture” for the use of the dirty bomb ». It is one of the hottest dossiers on the table of the new Minister Crosetto.