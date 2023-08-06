Disability, almost 6 million euros for people without family support – Emilia-Romagna Region

Quasi 6 million euros intended to improve autonomysocial inclusion and the life quality from the people with severe disabilities after the loss of family support.

It is the share of National Fund for After Us making available to Emilia Romagna region for the 2023. Resources that will be used to plan the interventions envisaged by law 112 of 2016 throughout the region, the so-called ‘after us’to give families the guarantee of a peaceful future for their disabled family members even when they are left alone.

The primary goal is put the person with severe disability at the centre to which the right to choose where and with whom to live with the greatest possible degree of autonomy must be guaranteed.

From the Regional Council the go-ahead has arrived division of the numberExactly 5.798.820 euroamong the Ausl of the region, based on the resident population between 18 and 64 years old on 1 January 2022. The planning of the actions to be financed is entrusted to the 38 Districts, within the framework of the Area Plans and in collaboration with the Municipalities, the Local Health Authorities and the federations of associations of people with disabilities, who will make an integrated and coordinated use of the available resources.

On the total contribution beyond 1 million and 140 thousand euros are reserved to guarantee priority access to people with severe disabilities who have already lost their parents and are completely devoid of economic or income resources other than those received for the condition of disability, to people with severe disabilities whose parents, due to age or health, are not more in a position to give them support and assistance and to people with serious disabilities hospitalized in residential structures that do not reproduce the housing and relational conditions of the family home.