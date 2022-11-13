In the division of the “State Fund for autonomy assistance and disability communication 2022”, intended for all Italian municipalities to hire educators who support children and young people with disabilities in kindergartens, primary and lower secondary schools, the children with disabilities in private schools. About 200 in our province.

The spokesperson for the issue is theMunicipalities Association which supported Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana in the recognition of how many children and young people with special needs are, an operation carried out in collaboration with the territorial school office and the FISM Treviso, the territorial articulation of the Italian Federation of Kindergartens, with the support of the Administrative Studies Center of the Marca Trevigiana.

A serious oversight if we consider that the children who attended the school year 21/22 in the state kindergarten in our province are 5,620, of which 193 are certified, while 13,286 are enrolled in private schools, of which 191 are certified.

In our province, there are 81 state preschools, against 210 equal kindergartens Fism Treviso associates and 12 non-Fism peers (with 322 pupils; the number of disabled children has not been received).

The Municipal Association of the Marca Trevigiana therefore took the initiative and prepared a letter addressed to the three Ministries that dealt with the division of the fund – the Mef, the Miur and the Ministry for Disability – to ask their respective ministers – Giancarlo Giorgetti, Giuseppe Valditara and Alessandra Locatelli – to also count the data of the disabled children of the Treviso peers. The letter bears the signatures of Paola Roma, president of the Municipalities Association of the Marca Trevigiana, Barbara Sardella, manager of the regional school office for Veneto, of Francesco Benazzi, general manager of the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana company, and of Mario Conte, president of Anci Veneto.

“As a Municipal Association – he says Paola Roma, president of the Municipalities Association – we worked together with the territorial school office, Ulss2 and Anci Veneto in sending a communication to the competent ministries to give evidence of the penalization of our territory, deriving from the failure to aggregate data relating to peer schools for the assignment of the fund for autonomy assistance and disability communication 2022. Penalization that primarily affects children with disabilities, especially those aged 2-6, and their families ”.