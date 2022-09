In a coma after falling from the window of his house during what his relatives call a “police search”. This is what the family of a 36-year-old, Hasib Omerovic, denounced during a press conference in the Chamber of Deputies in the presence of Fatima Sejdovic, the victim’s mother, of the deputy Riccardo Magi, of Carlo Stasolla, spokesman of the Association 21 July and of the family lawyers. On the affair, which took place in Rome, Magi presented a parliamentary question.

