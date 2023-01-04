Home News Disabled man yanked and robbed of cell phone on his way to work
News

Disabled man yanked and robbed of cell phone on his way to work

by admin
Disabled man yanked and robbed of cell phone on his way to work

On the morning of Wednesday 4 January, a middle-aged disabled person residing in the municipality of Pontebba reported to the carabinieri that he had suffered a robbery.

The man, who moves in a wheelchair, had reached the Friulian capital by public transport on Tuesday morning and, after getting off at the station, was on his way to work.

Not far from the bus station, according to what was reported to the police, the man was approached by an unknown man who, after pushing him with particular violence, snatched the mobile phone from his hand and then fled.

Investigations are underway by the police to reconstruct what happened. All the images from the video surveillance cameras installed in the area will also be viewed.

See also  Codognè: absent due to illness, he worked illegally in another construction site

You may also like

Hujialou Street, Chaoyang District, set up a mobile...

A boy on holiday in Rocca Pietore gets...

RCEP enters into force in Indonesia, new opportunities...

Tighten rates and deficits cost 84.1 billion in...

Agreements and Disagreements – Dan Savage

Covid, new rules for isolation exit also in...

Autonomy, cracks in the government – La Stampa

RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, China and Indonesia...

Tens of tons of waste abandoned in the...

Online solicitation of minors, cyber scams and social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy