On the morning of Wednesday 4 January, a middle-aged disabled person residing in the municipality of Pontebba reported to the carabinieri that he had suffered a robbery.

The man, who moves in a wheelchair, had reached the Friulian capital by public transport on Tuesday morning and, after getting off at the station, was on his way to work.

Not far from the bus station, according to what was reported to the police, the man was approached by an unknown man who, after pushing him with particular violence, snatched the mobile phone from his hand and then fled.

Investigations are underway by the police to reconstruct what happened. All the images from the video surveillance cameras installed in the area will also be viewed.