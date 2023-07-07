Home » Disagreements over immigration overthrow the Dutch government
by admin
Hespress out of bounds. Photo: AFP Hespress – AFP on Friday 7 July 2023 – 20:27

The government coalition in the Netherlands, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, collapsed on Friday after only a year and a half in power, following disagreements over the necessary measures to curb the flow of migrants, according to media.

Rutte, who is the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the Netherlands, supervised discussions to resolve the crisis between the four partners in the coalition, which failed to reach an agreement, according to what was reported by the “NOS” and “RTL” channels and the local “ANB” agency. .

Government Immigration Netherlands

the news

