Disagreements over immigration overthrow the Dutch government

The government coalition in the Netherlands, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, collapsed on Friday after only a year and a half in power, following disagreements over the necessary measures to curb the flow of migrants, according to media.

Rutte, who is the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the Netherlands, supervised discussions to resolve the crisis between the four partners in the coalition, which failed to reach an agreement, according to what was reported by the “NOS” and “RTL” channels and the local “ANB” agency. .

