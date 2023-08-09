Disagreements overshadow the Amazon summit – DW – 09.08.2023

In view of the worsening climate crisis, the Amazon riparian states in South America want to work more closely together on environmental protection in the future. For the first time in 14 years, the heads of state and government of the Amazon countries met in Brazil for a summit. “It has never been more urgent than now to resume and expand this cooperation,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the conference of the Organization of Cooperation in the Amazon (OTCA) in the Amazon city of Belém.

However, there was no joint agreement to end the clearing in the Amazon region. Instead, a declaration was passed that provides for an alliance to fight forest destruction, but leaves it up to individual countries to pursue their own deforestation goals.

Lula wants greener cities

In addition to the host, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Bolivian President Luis Arce and Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips also came to the Amazon metropolis. The goal of the meeting is to reconcile environmental protection with sustainable economic development and job creation, Lula said. “An Amazon with greener cities, cleaner air, mercury-free rivers and healthy forests. An Amazon with food on the table, decent work and public services available to all. An Amazon with healthier children, welcome migrants, respected indigenous peoples and more hopeful young people. This is our Amazonian dream.”

The conference participants demonstrated harmony, but there was not agreement on all issuesImage: Ricardo Stuckert/dpa/Palacio Planato/picture alliance

However, Lula’s vision of the region’s economic development also harbors potential for conflict. Oil production in the Amazon region and in the vicinity of the Amazon estuary is particularly controversial. While the Brazilian President is open to oil production in the region, Colombian President Petro is in favor of curbing the exploitation of fossil fuels.

It doesn’t work without the Amazon rainforest

The Amazon rainforest is considered a CO2 store and has an important function in the international fight against climate change. Before the start of the summit, representatives of the indigenous communities called for better protection of their land rights and greater participation. The Brazilian President assured that.

“The Amazon is home to millions of people, including indigenous peoples, riverside dwellers and traditional communities,” Lula said. “Our government is committed to protecting the environment and is working with other countries to combat illegal mining, drug trafficking and mercury pollution of our waters.”

Indigenous people in Belém demanded better protection of their land rightsImage: Paulo Santos/AP Photo/picture alliance

After deforestation and fire clearing increased sharply during the term of office of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), Head of State Lula announced when he took office at the beginning of the year that he would strengthen environmental and climate protection again. In recent times, the police have launched large-scale operations against loggers, farmers and illegal prospectors.

No more deforestation by 2030

Even though there was no binding commitment from all neighboring countries on deforestation at the Belém conference, Lula reiterated his pledge to completely stop deforestation in Brazil by 2030. Recently, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon region has already decreased significantly. According to preliminary data, it fell by 66 percent in July compared to the same month last year. Between August 2022 and July 2023, a forest area of ​​7,952 square kilometers was destroyed in the Brazilian Amazon. That was the lowest value in four years.

haz/rb (dpa, rtr, afp, ap)

Protecting the rainforest with sustainable management

