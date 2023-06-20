Disappeared submersible exploring the wreckage of the ‘Titanic’

A worrying situation has arisen in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, where a submersible regularly used to take tourists to the wreck of the legendary ‘Titanic’ ship has gone missing.

In light of this incident, the Boston Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue operation to locate and recover the submersible and its crew.

The Boston Coast Guard confirmed to the BBC that they are actively searching for the submersible. The missing vessel belongs to OceanGate Expeditions, a well-known company that organizes exploration expeditions in the deep sea.

In a statement issued Monday, OceanGate Expeditions confirmed that it was their submarine that went missing and assured that they are doing everything possible to bring the crew members back safely. The company expressed its utmost concern for the well-being of the crew and stated that they are focused on providing support and assistance to them and their families during this difficult time.

The exact whereabouts of the submersible and the circumstances of its disappearance have not yet been determined, which has generated great uncertainty and a display of efforts to locate it as soon as possible. The search and rescue operation involves maritime and air resources, with the objective of covering a wide radius in the area where the submersible is presumed to be located.

Exploration of the remains of the ‘Titanic’ is an activity that attracts many tourists and history enthusiasts, so this incident has generated great concern both in the tourism industry and in the underwater community.

The RMS Titanic, the famous ship that sank in 1912, lies at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, near the coordinates 41° 43′ N, 49° 56′ W. The exact location of the wreck is at a depth of approximately 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) in the so-called Titanic Crush Zone, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) southeast of Newfoundland, Canada.

