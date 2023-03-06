Home News Disappeared Swedish citizen who came to Colombia to record a documentary
He remained in Cúcuta and has lost contact with relatives in the United States.

The whereabouts of a Swedish citizen identified as Ulf Birger Erlingsson has become a mystery to the Cúcuta authorities.

The foreigner arrived in the country to work on the production of a documentary on Colombian culture.

However, several days have passed without this man’s family knowing any information about where he is.

What was revealed by his relatives shows that the man traveled from Miami to Bogotá and then landed in Cúcuta.

Colonel Juan Carlos García, commander of the Cúcuta metropolitan police, stated that: “We have contact with a relative who lives in the United States. Apparently the person came here to carry out some commercial activities, we are in this verification. Reviewing the official information at the airport and the different bus terminals”

They have also gone to all the department’s medical units, but, for now, they have no information: “We are activating a quick search mechanism to find the whereabouts of this citizen.”

The last communication warns that he rented a vehicle in Caobos, a commercial district of Cúcuta; however, his relatives called the place and there is no business with these characteristics on the site.

