The Stuttgarter Kickers lost 1-0 to FSV Hollenbach in the promotion race in the Oberliga. “That doesn’t knock us over,” says captain Kevin Dicklhuber.

This is not how the Stuttgarter Kickers imagined the start of the Easter holidays. Because they not only cashed in on Thursday evening the first goal conceded this calendar year – but also only the second defeat of the season in the Oberliga after September 11th at FV Ravensburg. After the 90 minutes, the guests of FSV Hollenbach not even undeservedly kidnapped the two points from the Gazi Stadium with a 1:0 (0:0).

“It’s bitter, but we have to accept the defeat,” said manager Marc Stein, just like the 4,100 spectators who went home disappointed. That was also coach Mustafa Ünal, who admitted: “The victory was certainly not undeserved, we wanted to solve it playfully, we rarely succeeded.”

Hollenbach with better chances

Because the Kickers didn’t get into the game well from the start, goalkeeper Maximilian Otto had to clear Michael Kleinschrodt quickly in the second minute. In general, the Hollenbachers had the better chances overall, only Halim Eroglu had a really good opportunity for the blues just before the break.

But it was the visitors who scored the goal. After losing the ball in midfield by substitute Lukas Kiefer, Kleinschrodt got up and away again, played around the goalkeeper and pushed in to take the lead in the 69th minute. It stayed that way – and the conclusion of Captain Kevin Dicklhuber was: “We didn’t have enough grip – the better one won. But that doesn’t knock us down.”

Even if the lead in the table melted to seven points over pursuers SG Sonnenhof-Großaspach, who managed to win against Neckarsulm in the last minute. “This is definitely not a setback in the fight for promotion,” said coach Mustafa Ünal. “It’s important that we show a reaction.” That should happen next Friday in Neckarsulm, where the Kickers recently won 3-2 in the WFV Cup.







Kickers: Otto – Leon Maier, Polauke, Kolbe, Kammerbauer (83rd Kammerbauer) – Campagna (68th Kiefer) – Eroglu (46th Berisha), Dicklhuber, Colic (68th Blank), Riehle – Loris Maier.

