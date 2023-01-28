In the last few hours, in the development of military operations deployed by troops from the Quirón Task Force of the National Army, jointly with the Colombian Navy, the Colombian Air Force and inter-institutional with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nationn, in the vicinity of the rural area of ​​the municipality of Tame, Arauca, the capture of eight individuals who apparently belonged to the organized armed group GAO Eln was achieved.

According to the first investigations, this structure would be related to the kidnappings of civilian and military personnel, extortion, selective assassinations, as well as the theft of vehicles on the different roads of the department of Arauca, through the modality of checkpoints for terrorist purposes and the use of said elements to attack the civilian population, especially in the sectors of Santo Domingo, Flor Amarillo and Betoyes. It should be noted that this illegal group is accused of perpetrating the kidnapping of Mr. Camilo Andrés Cordoba, a Navy non-commissioned officer on December 13, 2022.

In the development of the operation, six rifles, two pistols with their suppliers and ammunition were seized, as well as six field equipment. The minor was recovered from the ranks of that organized armed group, for which his rights will be reestablished by the Children and Adolescents Police. It is a notorious fact, the serious violation in which this group incurs against the rights of children and adolescents; as well as the transgression of the provisions of International Humanitarian Law.

The captured and the war material were placed at the disposal of the competent authority. to continue the prosecution process. It is noteworthy that, thanks to the civilian population and the complaints filed, the Military Forces managed to dismantle the criminal structure.