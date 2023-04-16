Disaster at the Final Four: Flensburg-Handewitt goes down against Löwen | > – Sports

Status: 04/16/2023 2:11 p.m The dream of the fifth DHB Cup triumph has been passé for SG Flensburg-Handewitt since Saturday. The Bundesliga handball team went down in the semifinals of the Final Four in Cologne against the Rhein-Neckar Löwen with 31:38 (13:19).

by Christian Goertzen

Apparently, some SG fans were so disappointed with their team’s performance that they made it clear in the arena. And that in turn enraged SG trainer Maik Machulla. “When individuals accuse my players of not doing everything and that they should show heart and passion for this club, it makes me angry. It’s incredibly disrespectful to my players to stand up after the game and accuse them of didn’t give everything,” said the 46-year-old.

Machulla sharply criticizes some SG fans

It hurts him “extremely when my players go into the dressing room angry because they don’t feel valued. We certainly didn’t play our best game today and didn’t do everything right, but we fought. Accusing the players of not giving their all , is outrageous,” says Machulla. At the same time he made it clear: “It’s just a small group. Most of the fans are always there for us and support us.”

“One of the worst performances in a long time.”

SG-Captain Johannes Golla

But it is also a fact that the Schleswig-Holsteiners, unbeaten in 21 competitive games, had a disappointing performance against the lions. SG captain Johannes Golla also admitted this in an interview with NDR: “It was certainly one of the weakest performances that we have shown in a long time. And of course that’s the worst possible time for it. It hurts extremely.”

Flensburg-born Juri Knorr masterfully led the lions into the final against SC Magdeburg on Sunday (3:40 p.m.). The German champion prevailed in the second semi-final with 33:31 (17:13) against TBV Lemgo Lippe. The SG meets Lemgo in the match for third place.

Mads Mensah Larsen to direct SG game

Machulla started with Danish World Champion Mads Mensah Larsen in middle position. The Swede Jim Gottfridsson, who only made his comeback at the beginning of the month after breaking his hand, initially took a seat on the substitutes’ bench. Despite a 4:2 lead (5th), the North Germans had a hard time against Löwen, who played much more determinedly than in previous Bundesliga games.

Goals SG Flensburg-Handewitt: Larsen 10, Johannessen 5, J. Hansen 4, Röd 4, Golla 2, EM Jakobsen 2/1, Mensing 2, Gottfridsson 1, Hald 1

Goals Rhein-Neckar Löwen: Knorr 10, Kirkelökke 7, Lagergren 7, Gensheimer 5/1, Kohlbacher 5, L. Nilsson 2, Birlehm 1

penalty minutes: 6 / 8

Viewers: 19.750

After Löwen playmaker Knorr scored the 11:9 (18 th ) for the Palatinate with his fourth goal from four throws, Machulla brought Gottfridsson into the game. The interaction between him and Mensah started badly: the Dane immediately made a bad pass, which the lions used to make it 12:9.

Lions pull Flensburg away

Even after that, technical errors kept creeping into the game of the North Germans, which the opponent consistently punished. And after the change in the goalkeeper position – Joel Birlehm came on for Mikael Appelgren – the southern Germans also had a strong backing. Among other things, the German national keeper did an excellent job of fending off a free throw by Magnus Röd.

Driven on by Knorr, the Löwen almost played themselves into a frenzy and pulled away to 16:10 (26 th ) with a 4:0 run. The deficit at the break was so clear for the SG – with just 13 self-scored goals. Flensburg also lacked support between the posts – both Benjamin Buric and Kevin Möller remained well below their potential.

Knorr leads Löwen to a clear victory

Soon after the restart, Birlehm provided the outsider with a long shot into the empty SG goal to make it 23:16 (36 th ). And whenever it seemed like Flensburg could get a little closer, Knorr was there. With his eighth goal (none of them from a penalty spot) he made it 28:22 (43rd). In the end he had ten hits and was named player of the game.

It didn’t get any more exciting in the final phase. When Niclas Kirkelökke scored the 35:28 (54 th ) with a counter-attack, practically everything was clear. For Flensburg, where Mensah Larsen was the most successful with ten goals, it was a completely unsuccessful day.

