Disaster Risk Mitigation and Building a Safe City: Earthquake Prevention and Disaster Mitigation Science Popularization on Campuses_Zhongan Online

Zhongan Online Zhongan News Client NewsIn order to further popularize the emergency rescue knowledge of primary and middle school students and improve the awareness and ability of self-rescue and mutual rescue in emergencies, on the occasion of the 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day in my country, Hefei Civilization Office, together with Yunhai Community, Wannianbu Street, Baohe District, The Hefei Blue Sky Rescue Team carried out an earthquake prevention and disaster reduction lecture on “Reducing Disaster Risk and Building a Safe City” in the lecture hall of the Jialingjiang Road Campus of Hefei No. 48 Middle School.

“What to do when the earthquake comes, what to do after the earthquake”, “Where is the triangle of life?” Knowledge of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, etc., introducing the characteristics, hazards and countermeasures of various emergencies. Through high-frequency exchanges and interactions, students are guided to actively think about answering questions and help them better grasp relevant knowledge. Many students said frankly that seeing the photos of the earthquake and stampede on the scene made them feel the necessity of learning emergency knowledge, and they were more serious about learning self-help and mutual rescue.

After the presentation, the members of Hefei Blue Sky Rescue Team also organized teachers and students to conduct emergency rescue drills, and popularized common emergency rescue knowledge to students in easy-to-understand language, and explained and demonstrated the operation process of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in detail , How to use the automatic external defibrillator (AED), etc., at the same time, provide one-on-one guidance for students participating in the practical operation.

The launch of this event not only enhanced the awareness of teachers and students on earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, but also improved their emergency avoidance, self-rescue, self-protection and response capabilities, and also created a good “disaster prevention and mitigation” publicity atmosphere. It is understood that Yunhai Community, Wannianbu Street, Baohe District will continue to carry out targeted and effective activities in the later stage, so that more residents can enhance their awareness of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction and improve their ability of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction. (Zhou Jingjing reporter Cheng Hao)