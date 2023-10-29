Disaster without warning in Mexico: Hurricane Otis leaves a trail of destruction

Acapulco et al. The extent of the destruction caused by Hurricane Otis only became apparent on the second day after it made landfall. Otis hit the coast of Guerrero on the night of October 25th with wind speeds of 265 kilometers per hour, cutting off the region from all communications. By the evening of the following day, authorities recorded 36 deaths in Acapulco alone. A girl who was swept away by the floodwaters is missing.

The center of this hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the Mexican Pacific coast, caused great destruction in the tourist port of Acapulco with its 800,000 inhabitants and in numerous other communities.

In addition to Acapulco, the Mexican government also declared the municipalities of Coyuca de Benítez, Benito Juárez, Atoyac de Álvarez, Xalpatláhuac and Tecpan de Galeana as disaster areas, bringing the number of those affected to over a million.

Since high-voltage lines and around 80 percent of all electricity pylons have been felled, large parts of Guerrero’s population are without electricity, telephones and internet connections. Drinking water and food are also becoming scarce. The first videos from Acapulco are circulating of the catastrophic effects of the hurricane in the hotel zone and in poor neighborhoods. Looting is also reported.

Experts are now trying to explain the explosive intensification of Hurricane Otis, comparable only to Hurricane Patricia, which made landfall in sparsely populated areas north of Manzanillo, Colima in 2015. Contrary to all weather forecasts, Otis developed from a tropical storm with a maximum of 110 kilometers per hour to a hurricane of the highest category 5 with wind gusts of over 300 kilometers per hour in less than 24 hours. This extremely short warning time surprised the authorities, who are also accused by those affected of being slow to provide help.

The storm surprised many residents while they were sleeping: “Within ten minutes we lost everything. People woke up to water entering the houses, when they tried to get up it was knee-high,” a resident of Papagayo told Foro TV, a village on the edge of the river of the same name that flows to Acapulco.

The explosive development of Hurricane Otis coincides with a documented trend of rapidly intensifying hurricanes becoming more common in recent decades due to higher sea temperatures linked to climate change.

