Disastrous accident involving 4 vehicles! There are dead and injured – Bursa News – Regional News

ChickenIt happened at around 22:00 after passing the Kurtuluş Mahallesi of Kuyucak on the Kuyucak-Denizli road.

According to the information obtained, the driver of the car with 38 VS 344 license plate, which went from Denizli to Nazilli, AM (23) lost control of the vehicle for an undetermined reason. While the car, whose dominance was lost, passed to the opposite lane, the driver of the 21 TK 742-plate truck RS, which was traveling in the direction of Denizli, maneuvered to avoid colliding with the car.

Ani maneuver The lorry that was thrown because of this was overturned on the road. The driver of the 20 YN 440 plate truck MB, who saw the accident and was traveling in the direction of Nazilli, stopped at the safety lane for help. Meanwhile, 15 NK 939 plate van under the direction of Adil Boyacıoğlu (69), which was traveling in the same direction, hit the parked truck from behind. Those who saw the accident reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. A large number of ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene upon notice. Adil Boyacıoğlu, who got stuck in the pickup truck in the accident, died at the scene while the teams that came to the scene in a short time gave the first aid to the injured. His wife, Arife Boyacıoğlu (69), who was a passenger in the same vehicle, could not be saved in Nazilli State Hospital, where he was taken by ambulance, despite all the interventions.

Kuyucak-Denizli direction closed to traffic for a long time

After the accident, the transportation was closed towards Denizli for about 2 hours due to the truck overturned on the highway, while the body of Boyacıoğlu, who lost his life in the vehicle he got stuck in the scene after the order of the public prosecutor who came to the scene, was removed as a result of the efforts of the Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade teams and taken to the Nazilli State Hospital morgue with the funeral vehicle. Arife Boyacıoğlu, who shared the same fate with her husband and died in the hospital, was also taken to the morgue. After the tragic accident, it was learned that the investigation into the incident continued in a multi-faceted manner.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News