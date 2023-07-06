Disbanded helmsmen, sailors in wheelchairs arrived on the Ionian Sea – Puglia

The aim is to raise awareness of accessibility in nautical facilities

(ANSA) – MILAN, 06 JUL – More than 500 miles from the departure of last June 2 from the Venice Boat Show, the Helmsmen Sbandati Marco Rossato and Igor Macera – whose aim is to raise awareness of accessibility for everyone, including the disabled, the nautical structures and on environmental protection – are facing the halfway point in Leuca (Brindisi) to leave the Adriatic and sail in the Ionian Sea, go up the Tyrrhenian Sea and therefore arrive in September at the Genoa Boat Show.



The Giro d’Italia a Vela of the duo of sailors in wheelchairs – the organizers explain – has so far already touched many of the scheduled stages. Tornavento, the special boat almost totally autonomous from an energy point of view, is giving great satisfaction to the unusual duo who, during the long route, are finding a balance between the various wind intensities and the management of some manoeuvres.



“With the electric one you navigate in total silence and without vibrations and traveling in these conditions is pure wonder”, underlines Marco Rossato. Igor Macera, at his first sailing circumnavigation experience of the peninsula which he instead often flew over on board his gliders, says: “I didn’t know the Adriatic and for me it was a great learning experience, I never imagined I would find so many obstacles sailing along the coast and some stages were really tiring and full of tension”. One of the main objectives of the enterprise is to test the accessibility and comfort of the ports. Until now, Tornavento and his crew “have been able to move in total autonomy” throughout the journey in the Adriatic. The project called Marina4all was also born in this context: some Italian companies have supported the activities of the Timonieri Sbandati, including the Milanese maritime engineering group Ingemar, the Viareggio company Madeit4a and the Brescia-based Test1Solution. (HANDLE).



