Discarded at work because she is trans, after reporting two contracts – Sardinia

She had been rejected from work in a club in the center of Cagliari because she was transgender and had denounced the episode of discrimination on social media. But now for Martina Floris, 21, from Cagliari, two job opportunities have arrived: a seasonal contract in one of the kiosks on the Poetto beach and an internship in a bar in via Dante, also in Cagliari.

“After my complaint on social media and press articles – Martina tells ANSA – many things have happened, good and bad. I received the offer of an internship in a bar in via Dante. The owner called me after reading what had happened to me. Being the first experience, we begin with the internship. Then the contract was confirmed for me in a kiosk of the Poetto. I received solidarity from many people”.

But not only. “Unfortunately, the wickedness and ignorance of many people also emerged on social networks under the links to the articles. I knew it would happen – said the 21-year-old – I expected it, it is the confirmation that discrimination still exists”.

However, Martina is optimistic: “I am happy that this story has been given a voice – she underlines – I have been the spokesperson for a very discriminated segment of the population. We hope to be able to continue to spread knowledge and fight ignorance”.

In fact, Martina writes on social networks: “You have not given a voice to me, but to all of us, with the hope of being able to scream even louder and of being able to tell and inform more and more, because the work problem is only the tip of the iceberg”.