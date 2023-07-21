Discharge of nuclear-tainted water from Fukushima is unprecedented, carries unavoidable risks: HKSAR chief executive

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Friday that Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant dumping plan, which will discharge large volumes of sewage into the ocean for 30 years, is unprecedented and will cause unavoidable risks to food safety and the environment.

The HKSAR government’s main consideration is to protect food safety and safeguard public health in Hong Kong, Lee said when meeting with Japan’s Consul General in Hong Kong Okada Kenichi, expressing the HKSAR government’s great concern over the dumping plan.

Lee noted that if the Japanese side insists on proceeding with the dumping, the HKSAR government must put in place measures to protect food safety and safeguard the health of Hong Kong citizens.

These essential and necessary measures have been announced by the Secretary of Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government. The HKSAR government will closely monitor developments and is willing to maintain communication with the Japanese side, the chief executive said.

On July 12, the HKSAR government announced plans to ban the import of aquatic products from 10 Japanese metropolises or prefectures once Japan begins discharging nuclear wastewater from Fukushima. To ensure food safety and public health, and based on the precautionary principle, the ban will affect products from Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano, and Saitama.

