Original title: Strengthen positive wind and eliminate discipline to ensure clean holidays

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Working Committee of the Provincial Organs recently issued the “Notice on Integrity During the Spring Festival”, requiring the disciplinary commissions of the provincial agencies to thoroughly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, and pay close attention to important nodes to rectify “Four winds” create a festive atmosphere that is clean, upright, joyful and peaceful.

The notice emphasizes that party organizations at all levels of provincial-level organs must conscientiously fulfill their main responsibility for style construction, continuously enhance their awareness of promoting style construction with the spirit of self-revolution, and adhere to strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time. Grasp and strictly start from leading cadres, play an exemplary role, take the lead in complying with various regulations on integrity and self-discipline, and resolutely prevent the occurrence of violations of regulations and disciplines. The Disciplinary Committee of the provincial government must conscientiously perform its supervisory responsibilities, strengthen targeted supervision, adhere to the party spirit, party style, and party discipline together, make real efforts against difficulties, seek practical results, and promote normalized and long-term work style construction. Party organizations at all levels of provincial organs and the majority of party members and cadres must strengthen their ideals and beliefs, fulfill their original missions, promote integrity, consistently implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, and resolutely resist the unhealthy tendencies of the festival. (Reporter Li Yiqiang, intern Liu Xinyu)

