The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation indicated that the Secretary of Education, apparently, would have advanced the process without complying with the guidelines established by the Ministry of National Education.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation initiated a disciplinary investigation against the Secretary of Departmental Education of Chocó, Pedro Fidel Hurtado Orejuela, for alleged irregularities in the call for a merit contest for the selection of 174 tutor teachers, for the Todos Aprender program.

The Chocó Regional Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the official would have advanced the process without complying with the guidelines established by the Ministry of National Education in circular 029 of December 23, 2022.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office received a communication from the board of directors of the Union of Teachers of Chocó, UMACH, in which they requested their intervention and accompaniment, in order to guarantee their right to be linked to the labor market and to extend it to teachers their contracts while the contest takes place.

The disciplinary action initiated by the Attorney General’s Office seeks to determine the occurrence of the conduct and establish whether it constitutes a disciplinary offense and identify; Likewise, it ordered the taking of different tests to determine if Hurtado Orejuela failed to comply with the duties inherent to his position.