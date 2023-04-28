Disclosure of adding private hospitals for health card on political grounds

Web Desk: Inclusion of private hospitals on political and relational basis for Health Card Plus has been revealed. According to sources, currently more than thirty percent of private hospitals in the Health Card Plus program have been identified as not having facilities for treatment, however. The management of the program has been silent on this. Sources in the health department said that recommendations were made to end the contract on earlier complaints about hospitals charging patients in the name of health card.

In which some hospitals were excluded from the panel. However, the sources claim that these hospitals have been included again on political grounds. According to the sources of the health department, 193 hospitals have been included in the panel under the Health Card Plus program, of which about 46 are government-level hospitals and private hospitals. Some are very substandard who are not eligible for this facility but were included in the program through political grounds, kinship and friends.

More than 30% of private hospitals in various other districts of the province, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Abbottabad, Bannu, DI Khan and Kohat, are not eligible for the Health Card Plus program, but despite this, the program administration By including these hospitals in the panel, a loss of crores of rupees was caused to the exchequer, while injustice was done to the patients in the name of treatment and along with unnecessary operations, substandard medicines were also provided.