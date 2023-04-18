Online message – Tuesday 04/18/2023

Legislation | Disclosure of income tax information met with criticism (hib)

At a hearing in the Bundestag’s Legal Affairs Committee, several experts criticized the plan for multinational and high-revenue companies and groups to publish information on income taxes paid in the Member States in the future.



Background: According to an EU directive, multinational and high-revenue companies and groups will in future have to publish information on income taxes paid in the member states. This so-called country-by-country reporting is intended to “enable an informed public debate as to whether the multinational companies and corporations concerned also make their contribution to the common good where they are active”, according to the federal government’s draft law “on the Implementation of Directive (EU) 2021 / 2101 with regard to the disclosure of income tax information by certain companies and branches” (BT pressure. 20/5653). It is estimated that around 500 to 600 German companies are affected by this publication requirement.

Several experts have fundamentally criticized the EU directive, which has already been passed and which Germany must implement by the middle of this year.

So explained Monika Wünnemann from the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the planned disclosure cannot be reconciled with the confidential disclosure between national tax authorities decided in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The EU directive must also be seen in the context of the minimum tax rate of 15 percent for corporate profits that has since been agreed at the OECD and G20 levels. Since the regulations in the present draft law are not coordinated with the OECD rules, this results in considerable additional work for companies. Wünnemann explained that this should go well beyond the effort specified in the draft law, especially for groups that are active in many countries.

According to the

Mannheim Professor for Business Taxation Christoph Spengel on the other hand, the different reporting obligations are “comparable apart from a few details”. However, Spengel sees significant “implicit costs” especially for companies that are not capital market oriented. While most listed companies already voluntarily publish country-by-country reports, these are often so-called hidden champions, i.e. highly specialized world market leaders. These would now have to “for the first time publicly report sensitive, company-internal non-tax data on a country basis, which external accounting has so far deliberately excluded”, such as profits before taxes and sales. This leads to competitive disadvantages that are “meanwhile empirically well documented”.

Die Leipzig Professor of Business Taxation Carmen Bachmann referred to the limited scope for design for the German legislature due to the EU proposal. Nevertheless, the submitted draft law could be improved in several places “in order to eliminate legal uncertainties and to minimize the compliance costs for the companies concerned”. This applies in particular to an unclearly worded provision according to which companies may refrain from publishing certain data if there is otherwise a risk of considerable disadvantages, for example for the market position, because competitors, suppliers and customers can use such information to the detriment of the company.

Cited as an example of such disadvantages Ralph Brügelmann from the German Trade Association HDE a retail company looking to set up shop in another country. “We don’t want to tell our competitors how far we’ve come, whether we’ve gotten over the initial losses,” said Brüggemann. The extent to which the publication of certain country-related business data can be dispensed with in such a situation must be spelled out more precisely in the law.

Express Consent found the EU directive and the draft law to be implemented Christoph Trautvetter from the Association for the Promotion of Tax Justice. The welcome reform efforts at OECD level were not enough to prompt large digital corporations in particular to pay fair taxes in Germany, but also in the Global South. Trautvetter called for the public reporting obligation to be extended to other countries in the implementation law, going beyond the EU directive. On the one hand, it should cover more tax havens used by foreign corporations and, on the other hand, also empty countries in the global south.

Two special constitutional aspects brought the Leipzig tax lawyer Marc Desens to the language. On the one hand, according to his assessment, which he explains in detail in a written statement, the EU exceeded its powers by issuing the directive. On the other hand, Desens contradicts the federal government, which declares its draft law as a mere objection law that does not require the consent of the Bundesrat. It is a tax regulation and is therefore subject to approval. “Just because it’s in

commercial code formally implemented, it is not commercial law,” Desens stated.

Those: hib – today in the Bundestag No. 266 (il)

Source(s):

NWB JAAAJ-37831