Discord between the Council and the Valledupar Mayor’s Office for an additional $79,000 million to the budget

The Mayor of Valledupar transferred to the Valledupar Council he project 004 of 2023, by means of which he requested to add $79,000 million for the fiscal period of 2023. From that budget, $73,131 million are earmarked for investment.

The project is in the Council since MarchHowever, it has not completed the necessary process to be approved. This ‘slowness’ led to the Provincial Attorney call the councilors to give an explanation.

THE PYLON spoke with him Councilor Jorge Perezwho leads the Budget Committee and is a rapporteur for the project. According to Pérez, themanagement has been slow in responding to concerns”.

“The Alcaldia should inform where the resources are going to be focused resources and comply with the principle of budget programming. We are making these requirements because they have been executing the budget. there has been no planning“, held Pérez.

The councilor is based on the fact that during the last 3 years, the Mayor’s Office has registered a surplus at the end of each fiscal period. “In it 2021 we approved the mayor an addition to the budget of $54,000 million; in 2022 we approved a addition of $122,000 million; and in this last year the mayor wants us to approve $84,000 million”, assured the councilor.

CONCERNS

In the interview with THE PYLON, Councilor Jorge Perez assured that he is concerned about the addition of $9,000 million who asks for the Alcaldia for the concept of operating expenses in entities such as the Council, Comptroller, Municipal, Fonvissociahim, among others.

“The administration has modified the plant to create new professional, technical and technologist level positions. They must explain why they created those positions. We have raised requirements. They have been responding to us in a partial way. I believe that the right of this entity to exercise political control should not be cut off.“, argument Pérez.