Discount on the payment of utility services – some of the pensioners may not pay the utility bill at all

Tariffs for communal services, in particular, for electricity and water, have been increasing in Ukraine since June 1. Now the amount will be about 30% more in payments.

At the same time, some pensioners are given a 100% discount on utility bills.

The Pension Fund was reminded of this, NaPensii writes.

The discount is given for payment:

– housing (apartment rent, payment for services for the maintenance of buildings and structures and adjacent territories), management of an apartment building;

– communal services (centralized supply of cold water, centralized supply of hot water, drainage, heat and electricity supply, natural gas (including transportation, distribution and supply), centralized heating, removal of household waste).

fuel and liquefied gas.

It is noted that a 100% discount on utility bills is given to persons who have special merits to the Motherland and family members of a deceased person who has special merits to the Motherland.

As well as pensioners who previously worked as teaching, medical and pharmaceutical workers, specialists in plant protection, library workers in rural areas and urban settlements.

The discount is granted if the average monthly income of the beneficiary for six months does not exceed the amount of income that gives the right to a tax social benefit (in 2023 — UAH 3,760).

The Fund noted that if a pensioner is not entitled to a 100% discount on utility services, he can apply for a housing subsidy.

