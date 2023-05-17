Home » Discount wars at chain stores across the country
Discount wars at chain stores across the country

Olmpica and Exito announced that their items will have discounts of up to 50% as part of this price war that the Ara supermarket line began yesterday.

One of the most challenging problems facing the economy in the post-pandemic era has been the inflation that has plagued Colombians since 2021. Given this situation, retail-focused surfaces are announcing a discount campaign to help consumers.

According to the company, the promotions cover topics such as meats, fruits and vegetables, grains, personal hygiene and household hygiene. In the case of fruits and vegetables, it was reported that the 20 most demanded groceries affected the price of the basic basket.

In this regard, Olmpica’s commercial vice president stated that “inflation is a concern for all of us, and what matters are the measures we take to combat the inflationary situation. We continue to look for ways to provide the best value for money possible for this, the result of successful negotiations, advance purchases, and entire harvests made up entirely of Colombian products.”

It is important to take into account that Tiendas Ara also revealed yesterday a discount campaign on more than 200 own and own-brand products, including foods such as eggs, rice, beans, pasta, chocolate, oatmeal, powdered milk and personal – Products for the care and cleanliness of the home.

According to the chain, the reduction in the price of this bag of products will be an average of 10%, but it can go up to 45% depending on the particular products chosen.

Almacenes Éxito also responded by launching the “Unbeatable Price” campaign, which offers consumers 500 products at competitive prices, including toilet paper, detergent, bleach, eggs, ground meat, milk, rice, oil, and shampoo.

The company even claimed that Éxito will return double the price difference if customers finally find a product with the same features for less money.

