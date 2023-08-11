Discounted Apps, Games, Movies and Gadgets of the Week | news

Two classic role-playing games, statistics software and an app full of secrets are now available in the App Store with substantial discounts. The films, which are currently available at reduced prices, are musical, exciting and hilarious. At Amazon, the ninth generation of the iPad extremely cheap to have, the online retailer also offers, among other things, the external Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield with a storage capacity of 2 terabytes is more affordable than almost any competitor.

Apps and games in the Mac App Store

Heroes of Egypt – 2,99 € instead of €5.99 (from macOS 10.12)

In this game you have to guide “cuddly” Egyptians through different landscapes. However, one faces a number of challenges, because the areas must be made accessible and built with monuments. In “Heroes of Egypt” there is also chaos at the beginning, because dark powers were released, which covered the region with a momentous curse. The game is also available on iPhone and iPad.

More discounted apps in the Mac App Store:

StatCalc – 6,99 € statt 9,99 €

Pelican Clipboard Manager – 5,99 € statt 9,99 €

Here Be Dragons – 2,99 € statt 5,99 €

Apps and games in the iOS App Store

Final Fantasy IX – 9,99 € instead of €22.99 (from iOS 9.1)

This RPG classic takes place in the kingdom of Alexandria. There, a princess named Garnet is allegedly kidnapped – but it soon becomes clear that she has voluntarily joined the supposed kidnappers of the Tantalus gang. A captain named Steiner follows the princess on her journey to protect her. And then the two black magicians Vivi and Quina Quen appear, who have some secrets to solve. Final Fantasy IX features numerous minigames, some of which come with rewards.Titan Quest HD – 0,99 € instead of €9.99 (from iOS 9.0)

The action role-playing game, which was first released for PC in 2006, offers a mythological plot. In it, the player slips into the role of a hero who must fight the Titans who have escaped from prison and thus decide the fate of mankind. In “Titan Quest HD” you have to deal with enchanted swords, lightning and thunder as well as several hordes of extremely dangerous opponents. The game is also available for Apple TV.

More discounted apps in the iOS App Store:

Dungeon and Puzzles – €1.99 instead of €2.99

Secret of Mana – 3,99 € statt 8,99 €

SynthMaster 2 – €9.99 instead of €29.99

Movies on the iTunes Movie Store and Amazon

La La Land- 3,99 € instead of €9.99 | Apple

Musical film by Damien Chazelle, 2016, 128 minutes

Ryan Gosling plays jazz pianist Seb Wilder in this six-time Oscar-winning film. He gets to know and love the passionate actress Mia Dolan (Emma Stone). The two survive in Los Angeles with odd jobs, but soon make future plans together for a successful stage career. The strip was a big box office hit, mainly because of its fast-paced dance numbers and the songs performed by the main actors, and has grossed almost 450 million US dollars to date.

Amazon action: films for 0,99 Euro lend

At Amazon there are once again numerous films to rent for only 0.99 euros this weekend. Strips like the documentation are available, among other things Ennio Morricone – Der Maestrothe fantasy comedy That’s where the spirits divide with Judi Dench and Isla Fisher as well as the thriller City of Lies. Also, the two Oscar-nominated European comedy The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier for less than one euro. A Prime membership is required to rent the films at this price, but as always, the promotion can also be used as part of the free Probemonats to use.

More discounted movies on the iTunes Movie Store and Amazon:

The Bee Gees (Documentary, 2020) – €3.99 stated €9.99 | Apple

Old Henry (Western, 2021) – €5.98 instead of €9.98 | Amazon

Nashville Lady (biography, 1980) – €3.99 instead of €9.99 | Apple

Rio (animated film, 2011) – €3.98 instead of €9.98 | Amazon

The Trail of the Falcon (Crime, 1941) – €4.99 instead of €9.99 | Apple

Venom (Science-Fiction, 2018) – 4,98 € statt 9,98 € | Amazon

devices and gadgets

Apple Watch Series 8 – 459,00 € instead of €539.00

The smartwatch from Cupertino is currently cheaper on Amazon than at any other major online retailer. For just under 460 euros and thus a 15 percent discount on Apple’s recommended retail price, you can get the 45 mm aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8 in the color midnight with a sports bracelet, other versions can be more expensive. The watch has numerous health and fitness-related sensors, it measures heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, among other things, and has an ECG function. The device is water resistant to 50 meters and swimproof.Apple iPad 9 (64 GB, Wi-Fi) – 339,00 € instead of €429.00

Even after the iPad 10 appeared, Apple is still selling the ninth generation of its own tablet. The device is currently available very cheaply on Amazon, with a 21 percent discount on the recommended retail price. The iPad, which was launched in 2021 without a name suffix, has a 10.2-inch LC display, a storage capacity of 64 gigabytes, WLAN and a Lightning port. It does not belong to the scrap heap, but can also be used in the future without any problems. As usual with Apple, there will be software updates for a few more years.Anker Soundcore Life P2 – 23,74 € instead of €39.99

The Bluetooth in-ears from the anchor brand Soundcore are currently 41 percent cheaper than usual on Amazon. However, the price only applies to the black version, other colors are slightly more expensive at 27.99 euros, but also have a higher non-binding price suggested retail price. The earplugs have Graphene audio drivers and, according to the manufacturer, offer a “silky sound profile”. Two integrated microphones in each earphone ensure reduced background noise, but this is not a full-fledged ANC. With one battery charge, the Life P2 can last up to seven hours. The in-ears are waterproof and sweatproof according to protection class IPX7, if necessary you can clean them with clear water.

Other discounted devices and gadgets:

Apple AirTag 4-pack – €105.70 instead of €129.00 (RRP) | Amazon

Apple TV 4K – €169.85 instead of €189.00 (RRP) | Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot – €39.99 instead of €64.99 (RRP) | Amazon

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 2 TB – €124.99 instead of €204.99 (RRP) | Amazon

Note: The prices and availability mentioned were current at the time of publication, but are subject to change at any time. MacTechNews therefore assumes no liability for the long-term correctness of the information.

