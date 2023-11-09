Discounts and Freebies for Veterans Day 2023

Veterans Day Discounts and Benefits for Service Members

As Veterans Day approaches on November 11, several businesses and organizations across the United States are gearing up to honor the service and sacrifice of military personnel with special discounts and benefits.

Shoney’s restaurants will be offering a free breakfast for veterans and active duty military personnel until 11:00 AM on Veterans Day. Those looking to take advantage of this offer will need to present a military service receipt and enjoy their meal at the restaurant.

California Pizza Kitchen will also be showing appreciation for veterans and current guards by providing them with a free meal on Veterans Day. Similarly, the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) will be offering free food to military personnel, including their Red, White and Blueberry hot cakes and pancake combos.

In addition to restaurants, several stores and agencies will also be offering benefits to service members. Fareway stores will apply a 5% discount for reservists and active members of the armed forces, while Food Lion will provide a 10% discount on select items.

For those looking to travel, CheapOair travel agency is offering a $25.00 USD discount for military members using promo code VTRN25. Additionally, Army Corp of Engineers Recreation Areas will waive admission fees on November 11, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will be offering a 15% discount for select members.

These discounts and benefits are a way for businesses and organizations to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice of military personnel on Veterans Day. So if you’re a veteran or part of the active military, be sure to take advantage of these offerings as a way to be recognized and honored for your service.