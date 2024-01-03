Discover 5 drinks to reduce those extra ‘Kilitos’

With the beginning of the year 2024, many people embark on the search for a healthier life after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Among the common resolutions for this new year, attention to health and well-being is on the priority list of many.

After the holidays, it’s the perfect time to begin a journey of detoxification and revitalization.

In this context, natural smoothies emerge as an exceptionally healthy option to take care of our body and provide the energy necessary to face daily demands.

Diario Occident invites you to explore five delicious smoothies that not only help detoxify the body, but also offer the essential vitality to keep us active throughout the day.

Discover how these healthy elixirs can set the tone for a year full of wellness!

1. Green detox smoothie: purifying energy

By combining fresh spinach, cucumber, celery, apple and ginger, you will get a cocktail of nutrients that will cleanse your digestive system and fill you with energy.

Spinach, rich in antioxidants, along with the freshness of cucumber and the natural sweetness of apple, make this smoothie an explosion of flavor and health.

In addition, ginger adds a spicy touch that stimulates circulation, providing an extra charge of energy to start the day with vitality.

2. Tropical fruit smoothie: refreshing exoticism

Nothing like a mix of tropical fruits to give a revitalizing boost to your day. This smoothie, composed of pineapple, mango, banana and coconut, will not only delight your palate with its exotic flavor, but will also provide you with a dose of antioxidants and vitamins.

Pineapple, in particular, contains bromelain, an enzyme that promotes digestion and detoxification. This smoothie is not only delicious, but also a tropical burst of energy to tackle your daily activities.

3. Oatmeal and red fruit smoothie: sustainable energy

For those looking for a source of energy for the day, the oatmeal and berry smoothie is the perfect choice.

Oats provide complex carbohydrates that gradually release energy, giving you a feeling of satiety and long-lasting vitality.

By combining it with red fruits such as strawberries and blueberries, you will obtain a delicious mixture full of antioxidants.

This smoothie is not only a healthy option for breakfast, but it will also keep you energetic throughout the day.

4. Beet and carrot smoothie: deep detox

For a deeper detox, the beet and carrot smoothie is the ideal choice.

Beets are known for their detoxifying properties and their ability to increase physical endurance.

By combining it with carrots, rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants, you will obtain a smoothie that not only cleanses your body, but also gives you a revitalizing boost.

5. Energizing Coffee and Banana Smoothie: For Coffee Lovers

For those who can’t do without their daily dose of caffeine, we present the Energizing Coffee and Banana Smoothie.

The caffeine, combined with the natural energy of the banana, creates a perfect shake for those looking for an extra stimulation. In addition, banana provides potassium, which is essential to maintain muscle function and avoid fatigue.

This smoothie is an ideal option to recharge your batteries mid-afternoon or before an intense exercise session.

These five natural smoothies not only satisfy your post-holiday detox craving, but also provide the energy you need to tackle daily demands.

Take advantage of the opportunity to start the year taking care of your body and enjoying these delicious and healthy options!

