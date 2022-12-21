An alternative way to promote tourism and culture in Titian’s land. Pieve experienced with satisfaction the project “Walking with art” fielded in collaboration with the Veneto Region and played by the trio of Paduan actresses made up of Anna Marcato, Beatrice Niero and Isabella Girardini. Dressed in pink, the three protagonists of the initiative on Saturday afternoon accompanied tourists and residents on an alternative visit, through a specific pedestrian route in stages, to the historic center of Pieve. The visit involved Titian’s house and the nearby Piazza Tiziano in shuttle mode. A Cantagiro that before Pieve touched towns and cities of the Veneto in an ArtVen project that celebrated the hundredth anniversary of the titling of Titian’s house as a national monument.

“It was a happy experimentation with an alternative way of doing tourism and promoting culture,” says the mayor of Pieve Giuseppe Casagrande. «It was an initiative on which to think in terms of the future. In fact, the modalities are designed to attract especially the younger ones. And so it was.” The Cantagiro traveling show through the city played by Marcato, Niero and Girardini, promoted by the Municipality of Pieve with the Veneto Region and the regional multidisciplinary circuit ArtVen, had stopped off in Feltre just a few days ago. «We were able to concentrate this initiative on the same day on which the centenary of the declaration of Titian’s house as a national monument was celebrated in the Magnifica, a few tens of meters away from the places touched by the Cantagiro, which took place with a royal decree n.1725 on 17 December 1922», adds Casagrande, «two related events that had the merit of turning the spotlight on the cultural offer that Pieve is able to offer its tourists. A unique and at the same time alternative offer, always in great demand, which integrates well with the cornerstones of the area, not only in winter but also in summer».