discover the heart of Salento — idealista/news

Galatina is a city rich in history, culture and beauty located in the Salento between the Adriatic and the Ionian. With its frescoed churches, noble palaces and cobbled streets, Galatina is a city that will make you fall in love. But it’s not just its architectural beauty that makes it special. The village is also famous for its traditions, its cuisine and its hospitality. Here, then, what to see in Galatina.

What to see in Galatina in one day

If you only have one day for visit Galatina, Don’t worry. Even in a short time, it is possible to discover the most fascinating and significant places of this splendid city. Here is one itinerary recommended that will allow you to immerse yourself in the culture and history of Galatina, without missing anything important.

Start your day with a visit to Church of Santa Caterina d’Alessandria, one of the masterpieces of Apulian medieval art. In addition to the churches, Galatina is also famous for its noble palaces. These buildings, built in past eras by noble families, are a perfect example of the city’s architectural heritage. Among the best known, near Piazza San Pietro, it is worth mentioning the Orsini Palace and the Tondi Palace.For lunch, take a break in one of the many typical restaurants in the centre, where you can savor the delights of Salento cuisine.In the afternoon, visit the Piero Cavoti Civic Museumwhich houses a rich collection of local artwork.

Galatina in the evening: what to do?

The night in Galatina offers a series of events and entertainment that will allow you to experience the city in a completely new way. The nightlife is vibrant and varied, with something to suit all tastes.

For those who love the musica, there are numerous bars and clubs offering theme nights and live concerts. Also, during the summer, the streets of the city host a variety of cultural eventssuch as theater performances, film screenings and art exhibitions.

If you prefer a quieter evening, Galatina also offers a number of restaurants and wine bars where you can taste the best local wines and dishes.

Galatina and surroundings: what to see

If you want to explore Salento a little further, there are many villages to visit around Galatina.

For example, just 20 minutes by car from Galatina, is the city of Leccerich in Baroque art. Another option is the coastal city of Gallipolifamous for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. You may consider visiting as well Nardoif you love the typical atmosphere of the Salento villages. If you don’t want to go too far, you might consider visiting Galatonea city that boasts well-preserved churches and castles. Finally, if you are a food and wine enthusiast, you could consider a visit to the city of Manduriafamous for the production of Primitivo wine.

What to eat in Galatina

Salento cuisine is famous for its intense and genuine flavours, e Galatina is no exception. Here you can enjoy traditional dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

The taverns and restaurants of Galatina offer a wide choice of typical dishes, including the famous ones paint, balls of yeast dough fried and topped with various ingredients. But Galatina is also famous for its pastry. You will not be able to resist the temptation to taste the pasticciotto, a typical dessert of the area, filled with custard and covered with shortcrust pastry. Maybe, on the last day of vacation, you might think about buying a tray to let you taste the Typical Italian cake with custard cream filling also to friends and family.

Living in Galatina

Galatina is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. Its temperate climate and strategic position in Salento make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays.

