The importance and importance of the professions in hospitals cannot be overstated. Essential work is done here every day to enable health and healing. They are the backbone of the healthcare system and play a key role in ensuring the well-being and recovery of patients.

Every day, countless dedicated professionals work hand in hand to provide medical care at the highest level. From the doctors and nurses to the technical assistants and administrative staff – every single profession plays a crucial role in the smooth operation and the well-being of the patients.

Discover the variety of healthcare professions: Day of training at the Helios St. Anna Clinic

Looking for a secure job with meaning? At the June 19, 2023, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., he thinks day of training in the Helios St. Anna Clinic Duisburg instead of. Here seekers can immerse themselves in the world of healthcare professions and be inspired by the passion and dedication that drives these professions.

What happens behind the scenes in a hospital? What does the exciting day-to-day work of a medical-technical radiology assistant (MTRA), a surgical technical assistant (OTA), a nursing assistant or a salesperson in the healthcare sector look like?

During the training day, visitors can look forward to numerous tours, excursions, experiments and hands-on activities. Here you have the opportunity to decide for yourself which areas you are particularly interested in and which ones you would like to explore more closely. And who knows: maybe one or the other will discover a completely new profession that optimally suits their own interests and skills.

Here are some of the highlights at a glance:

Behind the scenes of an OR: Learn what really happens during surgery and how a team of experts work together to save patients’ lives.

Highly complex technical devices: Gain insight into the operation of CT and MRI machines and discover how modern technology is used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The Art of Anesthesia: Find out how anesthesia works and what an important role anesthesia technicians play in it.

Repair of broken bones: Learn how broken bones are treated and repaired and what options there are to help patients get back on their feet.

Become a lifesaver too: Discover how you can become a lifesaver yourself and which training paths lead to this.

Diverse insights into professional practice

In addition to the exciting excursions, job seekers have the opportunity to find out more about a variety of other professions at various stands on the hospital grounds. Specialists are available to answer all questions and provide individual advice. Here are some of the apprenticeships that are offered, among others:

Anesthesia Technical Assistant (ATA)

Surgical Technical Assistant (CTA)

IT specialist (application development, system integration)

midwife/maternity nurse

Clerk in health care

Speech therapist

Medical assistant

Medical-technical radiology assistant (MTRA)

Medical Technologist for Laboratory Analysis (MTLA)

Surgical Technical Assistant (OTA)

Nursing assistant (1-year training)

nursing subject

Find out now, ask questions and find a career path

“Discover the fascinating world of healthcare professions and find your personal career path! Are you curious about what’s behind the doors of a hospital? Would you like to find out what diverse career opportunities there are in the healthcare industry? Then I cordially invite you to the day of training at the Helios St. Anna Clinic. On June 19th we will open our doors to give you exciting insights into the various professions. Whether you are interested in medicine, technology, nursing or administration, you will find what you are looking for here”, invite the Helios experts. “Dive into a world full of opportunities and experience a day full of discoveries and inspiration. Join us at this unique event and get to know the diversity of our professions. Who knows, maybe you will find your true calling and lay the foundation for a successful future. Be and don’t miss the chance to find your personal dream job!”