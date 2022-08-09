Home News Discovered by neighbors while robbing a house in Ponte di Piave, arrested 18 years old
The thief intercepted as he was leaving with the stolen goods. He was sentenced to one year and pay a fine of 200 euros.

BRIDGE OF PIAVE. He was aware of the absence of homeowners overseas and thought he would have an easy time breaking into the house. The vigilance of the neighbors instead made him end up under arrest.

The protagonist is an eighteen year old from Ponte di Piave who on Monday broke into a house in via Health. The tenants are abroad, but they have entrusted the neighbors – who always live on the land they own – to look after and watch over the house.

The young man entered through a window, turned everything upside down and chose what to take away. He put it inside one bag some clothes, two kitchen knives, a wooden chessboard, while he set aside some garden tools, probably to go and get them later.

But when he came out of the house in via Salute with the bag full of stolen goods it was intercepted by neighbors. They stopped him and asked him what he was doing, while in the meantime they called the carabinieri. The soldiers of Ponte di Piave arrived on the spot in a few moments, and arrested the young man.

On Tuesday in court the direttissima. The eighteen years old he negotiated a year of imprisonment (suspended sentence) and a fine of 200 euros.

