The work “Leda and the Swan” kept at Wilton House was painted by Leonardo da Vinci and not by Cesare da Sesto as previously believed.

The painting “Leda and the swan”, preserved in Wilton House, an aristocratic house near Salisbury, in Wiltshire and residence of the counts of Pembroke, is not Caesar of Sesto, an artist from Leonardo da Vinci’s circle, but Leonardo’s own. This was revealed by a research published in “Open Science”. The article “Léda et le Cygne de Léonard de Vinci à la Wilton House” was written by three experts: Annalisa Di Maria, specialist on Leonardo and Florentine Neoplatonism, Jean-Charles Pomerol, professor at the Sorbonne University in Paris, and Nathalie Popis, an expert in the application of mathematics in the arts. According to the three scholars, “Leda and the Swan” of Wilton House is not a work attributable to Cesare da Sesto but the work with the same subject created by the Renaissance artist and considered lost until today. According to the new research, theattribution error it would have been generated in the French royal archives. Leonardo’s “Leda and the Swan” for researchers is precisely the one kept at Wilton House: “The study of this painting, of great finesse, is characteristic of Leonardo’s scientific spirit, of his attachment to Greek antiquity and of his faithful Neoplatonic convictions”. Annalisa Di Maria, Jean-Charles Pomerol and Nathalie Popis come to the following conclusion: “’Leda and the swan’ by Leonardo is one of the works victim of various invented attributions, on wrong and incomplete sources due to a deficient inventory. This highly evocative painting is found in a prestigious British collection and once again reveals the incredible mathematical knowledge of the Tuscan genius. This ingenious representation offers the viewer a unparalleled pictorial technique and bears witness to the faithful Neoplatonic thought of Leonardo who, as in the Last Supper, immortalizes in ‘Leda and the swan’, with the help of a strong and bold allegory, his profound desire to reconcile Platonism and Christianity”. Scholars have found the error in the French inventory that led to the confusion in the attribution. Art experts, on the basis of a fallacious late seventeenth-century inventory, believed that Leonardo’s Leda was still in French collections when it was the copy of the Leda described in 1642 by the abbot Dan in his book “Le trésor des Merveilles de Fontainebleau”. The work of Wilton House was purchased in 1627 by the 14th Earl of Arundel, Thomas Howard, also called “the Collector Count”. Among his sensational acquisitions, there is also the Codex Arundel and the Codex Windsor. Since its purchase by the Count, Leonardo’s “Leda and the Swan” has always been cataloged as a painting by Leonardo da Vinci. The Wilton House archives attest to this and in particular the history of the work and a drawing depicting a picture of Leda by the engraver Lucas Worsterman, with the inscription “Leda and the swan by Leonardo da Vinci, Arundel Collection, 1627”.

Discovered lost painting by Leonardo da Vinci, the experts: ‘Clamorous discovery’

The attribution was changed at the beginning of the twentieth century following an exhibition at the National Gallery in Londonby a team of art historians who indicated that Leonardo’s Leda could not be that of Wilton House, purchased in 1627, by Earl Arundel because, based on an error, it was thought to still be in theFrench inventory at the end of the 17th century. The picture has received a new attribution to Cesare da Sesto, without factual evidence. Cesare da Sesto, in fact, copied Leonardo’s paintings but nothing justified this attribution. The search for Leda from a notebook by Cesare da Sesto reveals a stylistically and technically very different approach from the Wilton House work. Leonardo da Vinci boasted remarkable technical mastery and above all a science of measurement and proportions that even his closest disciples did not possess. In his painting “Leda and the Swan” all the pictorial laws of Leonardo’s treatise on painting are respected. The realization of Leonardo’s painting is very precise and based on the vitruvian system to get perfect proportions. The model used in the final design of his Leda was Salaï. Of androgynous beauty, he was often used as a model for the making of the Saint John the Baptist, a choice that embodies the dualism of a unified state that disposes of male and female virtues.

