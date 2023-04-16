discovered the mysterious wreckage of an airplane » Science News

7.5 nautical miles off the coast of Sciacca, the mysterious wreckage of an aircraft has been identified, the story of which is yet to be discovered

An exciting discovery that took place in Italy and more precisely off the coast of Sicily. Here, 7.5 nautical miles from Sciacca, the wreck of a mysterious plane has been identified, the story of which has yet to be discovered and clarified in detail. The discovery took place on March 17 during the procedure, using Side Scan Sonar, of acoustic data in the context of an oceanographic campaign financed by Ispra.

But only in the last few days has the discovery become public knowledge: behind it there is a marine geology team from the University of Palermo. They were the first to locate a submerged body whose acoustic image confirmed, at least given its shape, that it was the wreckage of an aircraft. It would have an indicative length of 20 meters while the wingspan would be 30 meters. However, it remains to understand first of all what model it is and secondly what are the circumstances of its sinking.

In this regard, Ispra released a statement explaining that at the moment “although the image shows a very well preserved aircraft, we are unable to identify the model, the nationality, or whether it is intact and contains human remains or residues warlike. For this reason, all the competent bodies have been alerted in order to preserve the wreck and any discoveries and make the area safe”. (Photo Ispra)