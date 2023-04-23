Discovered the second deepest blue hole in the world [VIDEO] » Science News

Fonte: Twitter/@InfinitoEnigma

Discovered the second blue hole deepest on the planet located in the Chetumal Bay, in Mexico. It features a depth of 274 meters, and this majestic sea cave has been called That’s rightwhich in the Mayan language means “deep water”.

In September 2021, the team of scientists from College of the Southern Border first detected the blue hole, but the study on the discovery was only recently published. Scuba diving, water samples and sound echo surveys were performed; the researchers’ work indicates that the blue hole exhibits a surface Of 13,690 square meters and very steep sides with slopes well 80 degrees. Its mouth is just under 5 meters below sea level, where the water changes completely with the degrees of temperature and salinity.

This hole received the name of Taam Ja’, which in Mayan language means “deep water”, and its discovery is important since it allows the investigation of prehistoric environments and climates to understand environmental, geological and hydrological processes. ➡️2/4 pic.twitter.com/uzwLMaTVgL — María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces (@ElenaBuylla) April 16, 2023

As for its depth, the blue hole discovered is second only to that found at Sansha Yongle, in China, which has a depth of 300 meters. Anyway, the blue hole discovered in the Chetumal Bay in Mexico it is much deeper than known Great Blue Holewhich is located off the coast of Belize at a depth of 125 meters.

The group of researchers who discovered the That’s right argues that follow-up studies should be able to analyze the microbial diversity of waters and figure out what kind of fauna lives in those waters. The study of the structure and geology of the blue hole could also be fundamental for what concerns theenvironment and the climate of the past.

Source: UnoTV

We know that blue holes like this Mexican have formed over the last ice Age, when sea levels were more than 100 meters lower than today. Initially they looked like a limestone cave, but the instant the seawater started to rise, it filled up and the ceiling collapsed to form a sea ​​cave.

Scientists have even found out fossils of prehistoric creaturesbelonging to turtles e crocodiles, within similar blue holes as the Taam ja’. Furthermore, they are also famous for being active habitats for living creatures, such as corals, sea ​​turtles e sharksin addition to one rare microbial life. The study was later published in the journal Frontiers.