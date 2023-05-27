Discovered the two largest and most complete embalming laboratories in Egypt » Science News

Extraordinary discovery in Saqqara: never before had such large and complete embalming laboratories been found. Here’s what was found inside them

Egypt continues to reserve surprises and this time we are talking about a historic discovery destined to be talked about for a long time. It happened in the necropolis of Saqqara, about thirty kilometers from Cairo: here what today appear to be the two largest and most complete Egyptian embalming laboratories ever found were identified and brought to light. One was intended for humans while the second was used for animals, Egypt’s antiquities ministry confirmed in a statement. But that’s not all because the Egyptian archaeological mission also led to the discovery of a collection of artifacts and two tombs.

As far as the two laboratories are concerned, a dating has been carried out which places them between 2,400 and 2,000 years ago or rather to the Ptolemaic period. Experts have found that the one dedicated to the embalming of people is divided into several rooms, each of which has layers of stone covered with plaster: this is where the bodies were “placed”. The ministry added that tools used for embalming were also found as proof of the function of the two rooms, as well as ritual objects and terracotta vases. As for the tombs, they date back to 4,400 and 3,400 years ago: the dicastery confirmed that they contain, in addition to hieroglyphic inscriptions, the representation of scenes of daily life.