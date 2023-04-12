Many are these young Togolese players or of Togolese origin who have experienced quality training in renowned clubs in Europe. The editorial staff went to find Franck Adakpo, one of the young products of Olympique de Charleroi in Belgium.

Born on June 30, 2006 in Brussels, Belgium, Franck Adakpo made his debut at the Olympique de Charleroi with the under 7 to 9 years old before joining the first team which plays in the Belgian national 1. Then he joined the reserve team of Sporting Charleroi (the Zébra Élites U13) trained by a former Togolese international Affo Atty. Franck Adakpo plays as a winger and or center forward. At 16, he now wears the colors of Feignie Aulnoye Aymeries in national 3 Française where he continues to do Sport-Study. This season, the young striker has already played 15 games for 5 goals.

Spinning, precise, technical and fast, Franck Adakpo was born to a father and a mother who are both Togolese. With its 173cm, it is very agile and has a very good handling of the ball, a good game vision, and an extraordinary Vista. He is considered an important element in his current club in French N3.

Far from being a complete player at his age, he still has very good individual and collective qualities that he could develop with experience. For the time being, he continues his young career which he associates with his studies.